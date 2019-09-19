A Salado resident has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.
Cassie Campbell, the director of nursing trauma and child protection team at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, was appointed to a term set to expire on Jan. 1, 2020.
Campbell and three others — Jorie Klein of Dallas, Lucille Maes of Angleton, and Dudley Wait of Schertz — will join the council that recommends changes to emergency medical service to ensure the community receives comprehensive and efficient emergency care, a news release said.
Campbell is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Emergency Nurses Association, Texas Nurses Association, and the American Nurses Association. She received an associate’s degree in applied science of nursing from Central Texas College in Killeen, a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, and a master of science with an emphasis in nursing administration from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.