A body found Thursday in Killeen may be connected to a Temple Police Department case, spokesman Cody Weems confirmed Friday.
The body, found in the 1900 block of North Fourth Street, a residential area, was sent Friday to Dallas for an autopsy ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield — who also pronounced the death.
The identity of the body was unknown Friday at press time, but information from a source told Temple Police the body could be related to a Temple case, Weems said.
The autopsy will most likely begin at 8 a.m., and Temple detectives and others will monitor it, Barfield said.
Eight missing person cases from Temple are still active, including the case of a 58-year-old man last seen May 27 in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.