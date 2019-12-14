Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $820.5 million in sales tax allocations in December, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $2 million in sales tax revenue, a 6.78 percent increase from December 2018’s allocation, according to the release. For the year, Temple received $23.39 million, an increase of 6.12 percent over last year.
Belton will receive $470,062, a 12.86 percent increase from last December’s allocations. During 2019 the city received $5.39 million, 2.28 percent more than 2018.
Statewide, the total December allocations represent a 7.8 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.8 million in sales tax allocations in December, an increase of 12.08 percent from this time last year. For the year, Bell County received $21.03 million, an 8.12 percent increase over 2018.
Every reporting municipality in the county finished 2019 with an increase over 2018’s allocations, led by Nolan-ville’s staggering 44.26 percent increase and Troy’s hearty 30.01 percent gain. Holland tallied a strong 24.84 percent increase over the previous year.
In December, Nolanville continued its hot streak for the year, registering another significant sales tax percentage increase. It is receiving $88,356 this month, a stunning 74.49 percent increase over the same month last year. During 2019 it received a total of $931,171.
Killeen is set to receive $2.03 million in sales tax revenue, a 7.45 percent increase from December 2018’s allocation. For the year it received $24.87 million, a 5.09 percent increase.
Harker Heights will receive $571,842, a 13.5 percent increase from December 2018. It’s 2019 total stands at $7.34 million, an increase of 8.89 percent. It was among several cities in Central Texas to post double-digit percentage point increases compared to this time frame the previous year.
Troy will receive $46,759, a whopping 37.66 percent increase from December 2018. For the year, Troy has received $512,708.
Salado is set to receive $45,071 this month, a robust 20.19 percent increase from last year. For the year, it received $529,752, an increase of 10.02 percent from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $23,166 in December, a heady 20.75 percent increase compared to December last year. It received a total of $253,917 during the year, a 3.79 percent increase.
Rogers will get $7,181 this month, a healthy 14.45 percent increase over December 2018. For the year it tallied $79,874, a 3.05 percent increase.
Little River-Academy will get $7,281 in December, a hefty 16.32 percent increase compared to a year ago. During 2019 it totaled $88,830, an 8.31 percent increase.
Holland saw a solid 11.38 percent increase in December allocations from last year; it is set to receive $6,658. For 2019, it has received $92,429.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $217,360 this month for a disappointing 11.36 percent decrease from last year’s allocations during December. For the year the county received $2.66 million, a 1.19 percent increase over 2018.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.36 percent dip in December allocations from last year; it is set to receive $426,914. It totaled $5.13 million for the year, a 2.39 percent increase.
Gatesville experienced a 7.22 percent increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $181,794. For 2019 it received $2.24 million, a 4.03 percent increase.
Oglesby will receive $1,285 in December, a noteworthy 18.37 percent increase from 2018. It received $16,092 during the year, a healthy 18.30 percent increase over 2018.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $84,033, a 5.42 percent increase from last year’s allocation. For 2019, the county received $1.24 million, an impressive increase of 28.18 percent over a year ago.
Cameron is expected to receive $76,596 in December, a 7.22 percent increase from last year. For the year, it received $961,757, an increase of 12.51 percent over 2018
Rockdale will receive $64,035 this month, a modest 9.55 percent increase compared to last year. It received $819,624 during 2019, a 7.59 percent increase from the year before.
Milano will get $16,112, a phenomenal 131.56 percent increase over December 2018. For the year it received $103,606, a robust 22.10 percent increase from last year.
Buckholts tallied a slight 2.59 percent dip from last year, taking in $1,255 in December. For 2019, it received $24,158, a laudable increase of 28.04 percent over in 2018.