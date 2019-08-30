Retha Snelson and Chris Ballard waited in anticipation in the lobby of Carpenter Co. on Thursday.
Representing Churches Touching Lives for Christ, the two were there to pick up a grant check from E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.
Ballard is interim director of CTLC and Snelson sits on the board.
Tommy Stinson, division manager for ER Carpenter Co., would have happily put the $15,000 check in the mail, but the women wanted to personally thank him and explain how the funds would be used.
The $15,000 will be used to purchase food from the Central Texas Food Bank, Ballard said.
“This is huge,” she said.
The grant will go a long way in getting the hams and turkeys the food pantry uses to make up the holiday baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Snelson said.
“I can’t thank you enough,” she told Stinson.
“You are doing great work,” Stinson told the two.
The foundation has two rounds of grants it disperses each year.
ER Carpenter Co. is pretty low key and not that many people know what they do, Stinson said.
“There are eight different businesses under one roof at this plant,” he said.
The carpet pads in your home are likely made here, Stinson said. Foam mattresses for Sealy and Serta are manufactured in Temple.
“There’s a lot happening here,” he said.
Carpenter Co. is the world’s largest producer of comfort cushioning products.
E. Rhodes Carpenter Foundation formed in 1975 by E. Rhodes Carpenter, founder of the Richmond, Va.,-based company now known as Carpenter Co.
Initially, the foundation made a few substantial gifts, but for the most part had minimal assets. The foundation received significant funding following Carpenter’s death and then his wife’s death and was renamed E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation.
The foundation considers grant requests for charitable purposes from charities located in communities where Carpenter Co. has manufacturing facilities.
Over the years the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation have been generous to a number of local organization, agencies and schools, including the Temple Symphony Orchestra, Aware Central Texas, Belton Christian Youth Center, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Temple College Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.