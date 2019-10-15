The Spirit of Halloween store brought much of its staff and a lot of its merchandise to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center for a party Tuesday for hospitalized pediatric patients and those who had appointments at the specialty clinic.
Rebecca DeGraaff had been at the clinic with her children, A’Liyah and Joe Joe, when she was told about the party. The three spent some time at the tables in the back of the room where a variety of costumes were available to the children to select from.
Joe Joe chose a zombie business man costume, while his sister will be a fluffy pink butterfly, which includes pink wings. Joe Joe moved on as his sister and mother continued to peruse the costumes.
At a table across the room, Heather Basinger, store manager at the Temple Spirit of Halloween store, was painting a web on one side of Joe Joe’s face. She offered to paint a spider on the other side, but he declined.
Basinger said she has no special training. “I was handed the paints we use and was told that I was now the chief face painter,” she said.
Basinger has participates in the annual party at McLane Children’s for a number of years.
John Domeracki, who has 17 Spirit of Halloween franchises, said his group works with three partner children’s hospitals for the Spirit of Halloween parties — McLane Children’s, Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo and Providence in Anchorage, Alaska.
Domeracki will head to Alaska on Friday.
Spirit of Halloween’s reasoning for holding the annual parties makes sense.
“Halloween is supposed to be a fun time of year and kids in the hospital don’t necessarily get to experience it the same way,” Domeracki said. “This is an opportunity to bring Halloween to them.”
The individuals stationed at the different tables were all store employees who volunteered their time at the party.
Leah Woodward, Child Life director at McLane Children’s, said this party is particularly fun for the staff because Spirit of Halloween brings the games and craft projects and the people to man the different stations.
“It’s wonderful to be able sit back and watch the children have fun,” Woodward said.
The party-goers had an opportunity to decorate a felt spider; paint a pumpkin, with stickers of their choice; paint a mask; and have a tattoo applied.
There were baskets of fake eyeballs, Halloween-themed yo-yos and other assorted items guaranteed to catch a youngster’s eye.