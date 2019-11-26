BELTON — This city is embarking on an ambitious project: Beginning to build up Heritage Park.
The first phase of the endeavor is estimated to cost $4.3 million, and will include new athletic fields, 90 parking spaces and a new restroom area.
Belton is pursuing a grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to fund part of the park expansion. The City Council — in a 5-0 decision Tuesday — approved an application seeking a $750,000 grant from the state. Councilmen David K. Leigh and Guy O’Banion were absent.
No one spoke during a public hearing on the application.
Bob van Til, the city’s grants and special projects coordinator, said the hearing was required because some of the proposed improvements are in floodplains.
“The items that we are concerned with are within the floodplain,” van Til said.
Those include a new road, Park Lane; an area on the Leon River that includes a floating dock, a fishing area and a spot to launch kayaks; trails; and retention ponds.
The city spent $2.1 million in May 2019 to buy an 84.25-acre tract of the former Leon Valley Golf course. That purchase expanded Heritage Park to 150 acres — making it Belton’s largest park.
The cost of the first phase of the park can be split in two parts: $2.5 million will be spent on transforming the land into a park and $1.8 million will be used to build Park Lane — a permanent road to the new area of Heritage Park.
City funds already have been allocated to the park. The Council this summer set aside a combined $4.35 million in Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone funds through 2022.
The Council earlier this month approved a master plan to guide Heritage Park’s development. Matt Bates, the parks and recreation director, said the plan was formed through community input.
“This is what we think captures the community’s vision, you guys’ and the parks board’s vision to turn this into an award-winning and — hopefully — a grant-winning proposal,” Bates said in mid-November.
The master plan includes open spaces, water recreation features, trails, pavilions and an amphitheater. Bates estimated the total cost at more than $6 million.
“We understand we can’t build it all at once with our available funding,” Bates told the City Council, explaining Belton will take a phased approach to turn the golf course into a park.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram that he expects the grant to be awarded in the spring.