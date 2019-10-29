A Harker Heights man was among eight people appointed to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today.
Dr. Austin Ruiz, owner and optometrist with Killeen Vision Source, was appointed for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2021. Abbott also reappointed Jim Lattimore and Wesley Lloyd and appointed Thomas Abraham, Gary Boren, Mike Fernandez, David Savage, and Darren G. Yancy Sr. to the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025.
The board formulates plans deemed essential to the operation of the district and its administration in the control, storing, preservation and distribution of the storm and flood waters of the Brazos River and its tributary streams. In addition, the authority may discover, develop, and produce groundwater in the Brazos River basin for the use of its customers.
Ruiz is a member of the Texas Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, American Board of Optometry, and the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. In addition, he is a board member on the Central Texas Workforce Commission and a member of the Killeen Noon Lions Club and Killeen Food Bank. Ruiz received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and a doctor of optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.