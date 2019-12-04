Plates of holiday meals will be devoured Thursday evening during the 20th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing.
The free, public event will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“The holidays are a special time, and for H-E-B, the event is a way to bring together family, friends, and neighbors while showing appreciation to our loyal customers,” spokeswoman Christie Garella said in a news release.
Glazed ham, mashed potatoes, green beans and apple pie are on the menu.
Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers will serve a free meal to more than 4,000 people at the Mayborn center. The event also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a visit with Santa and free vision screenings by the Lions Club.
The H-E-B Pharmacy team also will provide free flu shots, which will be available while supplies last.
The Texas grocery store chain founded its Feast of Sharing dinners in 1989 as part of the H-E-B Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in Texas and Mexico.
The annual holiday feast includes more than 250,000 meals served during 33 dinners held throughout Texas and Mexico.