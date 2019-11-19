The city of Nolanville is searching for a new police chief after the city’s top cop resigned to start a new job in McLennan County.
Dan Porter, who was hired in March 2017, left the Nolanville Police Department Nov. 8 to start his new job as police chief of Bellmead, north of Waco.
“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity you and the city have given me as the chief of police in Nolanville,” Porter wrote in his resignation letter dated Oct. 24. “Your support has helped make the police department one of the most professional and respected agencies in Central Texas.”
The Bellmead City Council voted unanimously Nov. 8 to hire Porter at the recommendation of Interim City Manager Yost Zakhary, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.
Porter replaces former Police Chief Lydia Alvarado, who announced her retirement in April after more than eight years in the position.
Porter, who started in Bellmead on Nov. 12, will earn an annual salary of $86,000. Porter’s salary in Nolanville, with a population of about 5,700, was $65,500 annually.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams said the move was a promotion for Porter.
“We are grateful for all that he did for the city,” Williams said. “He improved our program as far as the police department.”
On Thursday, during the city’s regular council meeting, Lt. Michael Hatton will be sworn in as the interim police chief, according to city officials.