A boil notice issued by Nov. 15 by the Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. was rescinded Wednesday.
The notice was issued for customers in the Davilla, Sharp, and Wilson areas after a water leak on the supplier’s main distribution line
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 11-27-19,” the water supply corporation said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.