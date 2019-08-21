BELTON — Public Works Director Angellia Points and other Belton municipal leaders stood on a green patch of grass in the Heritage Park addition in late January.
That spot, she said at the time, is where an extended East 24th Avenue would be built.
Six months later, that project is now set to begin construction.
The Belton Council unanimously approved a contract with RT Schneider Construction to begin extending 24th Avenue. The project is expected to cost $557,352, and will extend the road into the 84.25 acres that were added to Heritage Park in May 2018.
“With this extension, not only are we going to extend 24th into the park, but we’re going to make a connection to River Oaks Drive and then we are going to stub out for Park Lane,” Points recently told the Council.
City spokesman Paul Romer said construction will begin sometime within the next two months, and is estimated to take about eight months to complete.
The 24th Avenue extension is part of a larger, multi-phased project for Heritage Park, Points said
Belton plans to build up Heritage Park — which now covers 150 acres after the city bought a piece of the former Leon Valley Golf Course — over four phases. The 24th Avenue extension is the first part.
The next phase, which is already underway, is to build a temporary road from the established area of the park to the new acreage in the north. The road will mainly be used for maintenance.
“We are currently working, in the Public Works Department, to build a temporary road,” Points said, explaining the road will be along the western edge of Heritage Park and be made of asphalt milling. “It’s not a very smooth drive, but at least it’s more of an all-weather drive.”
Next, the city plans to seek public input and begin cobbling together a master plan for Heritage Park.
The final two phases, Points said, will be building Park Lane — a permanent road to the new area of the park — and adding utility connections and other park features.
“We’re hoping a lot of that will be grant funded,” she said.
Councilman David K. Leigh suggested that the city should plan for potentially extending 24th Avenue even farther.
“Hypothetically speaking, sometime in the future (the Council could) decide, you know, there’s a really good opportunity for us to take 24th across the (Leon River) and tie in somewhere on I-35, and it makes everybody’s life nicer,” Leigh said.
Points told the councilman that his idea could be added to Belton’s thoroughfare plan. Construction, though, would take a larger effort.
“We have to have neighbors to agree with that,” Leigh said, referring to the city of Temple.