The Exxon Kwik Chek at 3002 Thornton Lane was allegedly robbed late Wednesday night.
Two unknown males went into the store at about 11:15 p.m., Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday. One male had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
Both suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and went westbound on foot.
No one was injured, Christoff said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information may also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).