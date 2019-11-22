Heart of Texas Goodwill officials said they made a difficult decision to close the downtown Temple Goodwill store at 11 N. Fourth St. on Dec. 16.
“The decision to close this location was difficult, but we believe it to be the best move going forward as an organization as a whole,” President and CEO Shannon Wittmer said in a news release. “We are grateful for the many years of support the community has given to the retail store in downtown Temple.”
All items at the store will be marked off 25 percent until all of the store’s merchandise is gone. Signs in the front windows announced the closure and discount.
The Goodwill store and job connection center in South Temple at 4108 S. 31st St. will remain open.
“The Goodwill employees working at this location are valued members of our team. They have been offered them similar positions at other Goodwill locations,” said Wittmer, who also addressed the City Council Thursday night
Goodwill’s mission is to facilitate change through skills training and work opportunities, officials said. “We assist people facing barriers to employment and help upgrade their skills so they can succeed in the workforce,” Serina Cole, vice president of marketing and communications, said.
This is accomplished through a variety of free services offered in Job Connection Centers located in Waco, Killeen, Belton, College Station and in Temple on 31st Street, officials said. The sale of donated items in Goodwill retail stores is the primary funding source for the agency’s mission services programs. Goodwill does not receive federal funding to pay for programs offered to the community.
Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries provided services to more than 4,000 Central Texans in 2018 and placed more than 700 people into jobs in the community, the release said.