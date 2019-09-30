BELTON — The Bell County Jail is frequently hovering above 90 percent of its 1,011 inmate capacity.
The Commissioners Court — which is working on a study to deal with that growing population — took its first step to begin alleviating the incarceration numbers.
The commissioners, in a unanimous decision on Monday, approved a contract with Burnet County to house inmates. The county will pay $45 a day for every inmate from here that Burnet County places in its jail, according to the contract.
“One of the things that is important for us to have in place as we go forward — and we have had in place historically — is the ability to place inmates in other counties, if the need arises,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “This is one of those options that we like to have available to us if needed.”
The agreement, Commissioner Bill Schumann said Friday, would guarantee 50 beds for Bell County inmates if the jail runs out of space.
Blackburn stressed that the contract does not require Bell County to send a minimum of inmates to Burnet. The county judge explained that it is there only if the county needs to use it and if beds are available at the Burnet County Jail, located at 900 County Lane in Burnet.
The Sheriff’s Department recommended that the Commissioners Court approve the contract, Blackburn said.
The commissioners allocated $2.4 million in the 2020 budget for a study on how to manage the county’s jail population. They are working to narrow the scope of it before seeking proposals from entities to actually conduct it.
Blackburn expects the study to be completed sometime in the spring. The county last conducted a study on the jail in 2015.
The jail population has steadily increased since 2014. That year saw an average of 691 inmates. Four years later in 2018, that average grew to 836 inmates. Recently, the jail population has been in the 900s.
The jail on Loop 121 was built with expansion in mind. Former Commissioner Tim Brown — who was on the Commissioners Court when the Bell County Justice Center was constructed — said one additional pod can be added to the eastern side of the jail and four more on the western side.
“Overall, there was thought given toward expansion at some point in time. That is a plus,” Blackburn told the Telegram last week. “That does help us with the current process.”