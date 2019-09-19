Recovered stolen items worth about $105,000 were recovered in the woods behind WC Tractor.
A criminal trespass call was responded to at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by Temple Police officers. Once at 3509 N. Third St., the officers searched the area and saw that several pieces of equipment were missing from the lot.
The stolen equipment was found in the woods behind WC Tractor, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
Recovered were two Kubota RTV (rugged terrain) vehicles, two flatbed trailers and a skid steer.
The case into who stole the items is active, according to Weems.