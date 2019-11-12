The weather continues to give Temple the cold shoulder — even going so far as to take the “T” off of the city’s new Parks and Recreation facility.
The building, 1701 N. General Bruce Drive off Interstate 35, read “the city of emple Parks and Recreation Department” Tuesday after gusts of up to 40 mph swept through the city.
The subfreezing temperatures that moved into Central Texas continue to create biting, cold conditions in Bell County, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport were expected to drop to 23 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday night, just one degree lower than Monday’s low of 24 degrees.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 48 and a low of 36.
Officials with both the city and the Temple Police Department said that they are urging residents to be prepared for the cold weather and check to make sure loved ones have as well.
“The Temple Police Department reminds residents to be aware of road conditions when inclement weather is anticipated,” spokesman Cody Weems said. “Give yourself extra travel time, slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Bring pets inside and check on elderly loved ones to make sure they have everything the need to endure the cold weather.”
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city’s transportation department had two of their trucks did light sanding on some of the steeper overpasses as a precaution. As a result, Simmons said streets and overpasses stayed in good condition after Monday night’s freeze.
Simmons said the city has also posted information on their social media pages about some other precautions to take, such as how to winterize sprinkler systems.
The Salvation Army of Bell County’s cold weather shelter at the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple, is once again flying a white flag to let those in need of warm shelter know they are open.
Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer for Temple’s Salvation Army, said eight people sought shelter Monday night. Those that stay in the shelter leave each morning by 7:30 a.m., after receiving breakfast, only returning later in the day if the weather becomes too cold once more.
The shelter opens when temperatures drop to 35 degrees when wet and 32 when dry, Millin said.