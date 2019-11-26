Nextlink, an internet and voice service provider that is expanding services into the Temple area, donated $1,000 to Family Promise of East Bell County on Tuesday.
Susan Sullivan, Nextlink director of education initiatives, said company founder Daniel Gilbert believed that if his business was doing well it needed to give back to the community to help people who aren’t as fortunate. The company continued that effort after Gilbert’s death.
As Nextlink moved toward Temple, Sullivan began researching not-for-profits in the area and she took notice of Family Promise of East Bell County and the work they do.
“You’re doing great things here,” Sullivan told Joyce Marcum, director of Family Promise of East Bell County.
Family Promise of East Bell County is an interfaith, non-profit organization that exists to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response.
Family Promise helps families address both the external circumstances and the personal choices that have led to homelessness as they work back toward greater independence and stability.
Bobbie Beamon Kettles, Jonah Sutherlun and Emily Lavin, Family Promise board members, attended the check presentation.