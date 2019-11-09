STAFF REPORT
Baylor Scott & White Health is nationally ranked among the Top 10 on VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers in the category for Government/Non-Profit organizations.
Baylor Scott & White, ranked No. 7, was recognized for exceeding benchmark standards for military friendly designation within six broad categories that address recruiting, hiring, retention, advancement, support and policy compliance.
“We’re committed to serving those who have so honorably served us by participating in a number of employment initiatives for vets, as well as supporting our colleagues who serve in the Reserves and National Guard,” Guwan Jones, chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources for Baylor Scott & White Health, said in a news release. “We’re pleased to be recognized for our efforts through this designation and look forward to building on them.”
With several Baylor Scott & White facilities located near Fort Hood and other military installations, Jones said the organization has made it a priority to help members of the military as they transition to civilian life.
It participates in the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, which helps service members bridge the gap between their military service and civilian careers. Similarly, the Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program is a soldier-to-civilian life program that assists soldiers exiting the Army in finding civilian employment.
Baylor Scott & White also is a staple at job fairs supporting the hiring of veterans and disabled veterans.
“For us, though, supporting our military isn’t just about hiring veterans,” Jones said, “It’s also about developing quality programs that address the needs of this community.”