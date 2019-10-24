Temple’s City Hall is now more secure after recent security upgrades made to the historic downtown building, officials said.
The nearly 100-year-old Municipal Building at 2 N. Main St. saw $38,473 in security improvements came after a review commissioned by the city
Built in the 1920s, the east-facing facility was not built with many of the modern day concerns that now need to be addressed, City Manager Brynn Myers said.
The changes are two-fold, Myers said.
“It is a safety and security approach, but it is also to help us provide better customer service,” she said. “I talk to countless people standing in the stairwell looking around like, ‘Where do I go?’”
The report highlighted main areas for security improvements such as the need to be able to lock down the building, the addition of a fire alarm and alert system, installing a “safe” room and monitoring who is coming into the building.
While there were four main focus points of the study, city officials decided to focus on the ability to lock down the building and monitor those who are coming in and out of City Hall. Both of these objectives are being accomplished with the locking the building’s side doors and adding a new receptionist desk in the lobby of the building.
The new receptionist — a job that is currently being advertised by the city — will help check-in visitors and direct them to the offices or services they seek, city spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
“The city of Temple is dedicated to providing a great customer service experience to residents, and we feel the addition of a greeting and receptionist station will make it easier for people to find their way to the right department in City Hall,” Simmons said. “We also owe it to our citizens as well as our employees to provide a safe and secure environment while they are in the building, which is why we added additional security measures.”
The receptionist will sit in a glass-enclosed cubicle in the lobby. New signage in the lobby also directs residents to various city offices in the Municipal Building.
Myers said that the next step in making the building safer will be to explore options related to fire safety. These changes might be tougher for the city because of the lack of existing fire suppression systems or the space to place them.
“The next phase is to look at some fire security,” Myers said. “This building, being a 1920’s building, doesn’t have any type of fire suppression system or alarm system. I don’t know what will come of that, whether the system can be retrofitted for suppression or it’s just alarms.”