The chilly weather Wednesday was no problem for a group of contractors and sales representatives who were all gathered at the grand opening of a new South Temple business.
This is because the business being opened was a new Lennox store, which specializes in selling heating, ventilation and air conditioning units. The opening mainly catered to local new and old Lennox HVAC installers who wanted to come and see the new services the store and its partners will offer.
The 8,000-square-foot store, at 204 SW H.K. Dodgen Loop, was separated into a showroom and a small warehouse, where stacks of Lennox systems are lined up.
Most of those attending this grand opening were contractors who work with Lennox because the company only sells directly to these dealers.
Lennox Zone Manager John Laporta said they only sell to these contractors because they want to know these units are installed correctly.
In addition to showing off the Lennox products, the company invited some local sales representatives for the products or services they provide so they can better explain what the company offers to these contractors.
“You are able to talk directly to these representatives and they will probably know more than the guys at the supply house where we would be able to purchase these,” local contractor Sam Throneberry said.
Representatives at the event ranged from helping provide purchasers of these systems credit, to other groups such as Honeywell who provide accessories that go along with Lennox HVACs.
“We want to double down on the professional channel, supporting professional contractors and instillation instead of the do-it-yourself channel,” Trevor Willenborg, Honeywell sales representative, said. “We are here because we support our distributors who push our product and help get it out into the market.
Laporta also said he expects this new store will do well due to all of Temple’s growth and planned growth over the next several years.