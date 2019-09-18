BELTON — Judge Jack Jones wants four more years controlling the gavel of the 146th District Court.
Jones, a Republican, announced his bid for a third term on Wednesday. The primary is March 3.
“It is my desire to continue to serve and will file for the upcoming Republican Party primary election for 146th District Court judge,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones, 64, was first elected to the seat in 2012, succeeding Rick Morris on the bench. Jones, who practiced law for more than 30 years, came out on top of a three-candidate field that included lawyers Mary Black Pearson and Brett Pritchard.
Jones and Pearson faced each other in a runoff, with Jones winning 56 percent of the vote. He was unopposed in the November 2012 election.
Jones, who earned his law and undergraduate degrees from Baylor University, was unopposed in 2016.
“It has been an honor and privilege for me to have served as the judge of the 146th District Court in Bell County since January 2013,” the two-term judge said. “Bell County has always been my home and I am proud of the people who live and work here — they are my neighbors and my friends.”
Jones, a Bell County native, is the sole candidate currently running for the 146th District Court judgeship, according to Texas Ethics Commission records.
Prior to becoming a judge, Jones served 14 years as a Temple College trustee and was on the boards for the Temple College Foundation, Temple Reinvestment Zone and Temple Chamber of Commerce.
The judge is married to Diane Jones, and they have two adult children — Courtney Jones and Jay Jones.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.