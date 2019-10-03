A Temple businessman has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on a state accountancy board.
Kevin Koch, senior vice president and chief financial officer for McLane Co. Inc., will serve on the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy for a term set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025.
Abbott also appointed Kelly Vander Ploeg Aimone of Houston, Cassandra Ruiz of Prosper, Debra Seefeld of Montgomery, and Joyce Yannuzzi of New Braunfels to the board.
The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy protects the public by ensuring that persons issued certificates as certified public accountants possess the necessary education, skills and capabilities and that they perform competently in the profession of public accountancy.
Koch is also an executive committee member of the Texas Taxpayer & Research Association, a member of the Texas Comptroller’s Business Advisory Group, National Association of Wholesalers, Council on State Taxation, the Institute of Management Accountants, and the Financial Executive Institute.
Additionally, he serves on the board of directors for the Central Texas Food Bank, the Board of Trustees for St. Edward's University, the Development Foundation Board for Texas State University, and the President’s Board of Associates for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
Koch earned his bachelor’s and master degrees in business administration from St. Edward's University.