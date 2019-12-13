BELTON — A mixed-use development aimed toward retirees earned final approval this week.
The Belton City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, approved the final plat for The Ridge at Belle Meadows, a subdivision on more than 36 acres near Connell Street.
Phase one of the neighborhood — which is being developed by the Morgan’s Point Resort-based KDAVEO — has three main areas: A retail site, an area for a duplex development for seniors and a spot for an assisted living facility.
The developer also has proposed 41 single-family homes and two tracts for drainage detention ponds, according to the Planning Department.
Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell said the final plat the Council approved combines two already OK’d preliminary plats from earlier this year.
“Basically, there was a little bit of overlap between the two preliminary plats here along the western edge,” she said, explaining why the plats were combined.
The developer requested a variance for some yard setbacks. The variance, Maxwell said, affects 26 homes.
“With the preliminary plat, the applicant requested a reduction from 25 feet to 20 feet for a string of lots on Dowdy Drive,” she said.
Typically, Belton requires developers to set aside $200 for each residential unit or dedicate one acre of land for every 100 homes for parkland. The City Council earlier this year approved variances for that.
KDAVEO had proposed its planned activities center to meet that requirement for all of The Ridge. That changed.
“With the single family development, the 41 lots, the applicant is proposing to pay the fee, which would be $8,200,” Maxwell said. “The funds would be used to develop the city park near Liberty Valley. That’s within a one mile radius of this subdivision.”
The developer still plans to move forward with the activities center for the proposed retirement neighborhood.
“We believe that the senior residents will have very little impact on the local park system, and the over $300,000 of amenities being provided will offset the standard parks fees of $24,000,” owner Todd Scott wrote in a letter to the city.
The amenities include a dog park; community garden; dog wash station; bike repair station; a theater; billiards room; a lounge area; a library; and a walking trail.
“It looks very well done,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.