BELTON — While half of Bell County’s constables are retiring and not seeking another term next year, the remaining two are running for reelection.
Precinct 1 Constable Pat Duffield and Precinct 2 Constable Rolly Correa announced their reelection bids this week. Both are Republicans.
Precinct 3 Constable Thomas Prado and Precinct 4 Constable Edd Melton earlier this year announced their plans to retire and not seek reelection.
Duffield was appointed to replace former Constable Linnie McCall in August 2018. She was elected to serve the remaining two years of McCall’s term in November 2018. She was unopposed.
The Belton Republican is the first woman to serve as constable in Bell County’s history.
Duffield said her experience in law enforcement and dedication have mixed well to continue smooth working of the Precinct 1 Constable office.
This will be Duffield’s first full term as constable if she is reelected next year.
Duffield has more than 40 years of experience working in law enforcement
Bell County Constable Precinct 1 covers Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, West Temple and areas of unincorporated Bell County stretching from south of Belton to the northwest corner of the county.
Correa is seeking his third term as constable. He won the GOP primary in 2012, defeating then-incumbent Roger D. Laird. Correa won 52.9 percent of the vote to Laird’s 47.1 percent.
Correa was unopposed in November 2012.
Laird would attempt to retake the constable seat and challenge Correa in the 2016 Republican primary. Correa won with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
“Since taking office in January 2013, I have enjoyed meeting many of the residents in this precinct and have served the duties of Precinct 2 Constable with due diligence and professionalism,” the Salado Republican said. “I enjoy helping people when they are in need whether they are in the city limits or out along the rural subdivisions and especially the (Interstate 35) corridor.”
Justice Precinct 2 includes Salado, Holland and Bartlett and covers unincorporated Bell County from east of Stillhouse Hollow Lake to the southeast corner of the county.
Correa has worked 39 years in law enforcement.
A constable is a peace officer and is the chief process server of the precinct’s justice of the peace court, according to the Texas Association of Counties. They serve subpoenas to witnesses, act as bailiffs, execute judgments and serve papers. Additionally, they can perform patrol functions and help the Sheriff’s Department when asked.
Constables serve a four-year term and earn an annual salary of $63,115.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.