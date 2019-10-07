Bell County is in the middle of Texas’ population growth.
“We’re in the top seven of the metropolitan statistical areas that account for 70 percent of Texas’s population,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said Monday morning.
These numbers, Shine said during his monthly forum at the Temple Chamber of Commerce, affect everything — from the economy to redistricting.
Texas grew by 14.1 percent from 2010 to 2018, according to a Texas House presentation. The state had 25,146,114 residents in 2010. That number was 28,701,845 in 2018.
The Lone Star State added 379,128 people between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. That means about 1,039 people are added to the state every day.
“Now this is important information. It all feeds into the Census process, which ultimately gets into redistricting,” Shine said, explaining the state might gain two to three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. “When you do that you have to change the lines.”
The Legislature will draw new maps for the state’s Congressional districts and state House and Senate districts in 2021. The redrawn district maps will be based on updated population numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census.
While the number of Congressional districts in Texas can fluctuate, the composition of the Legislature stays stagnant: 150 seats in the House and 31 seats in the Senate. Texas currently has 36 seats in the U.S. House.
“All of the growth we’ve seen in the large urban areas means that those (state) House districts are going to contract and they’re going to pull more representation in this next redistricting process simply because of the numbers,” Shine said. “For us, we will probably see, in Central Texas, a little bit contraction.”
The changes do not stop at the state level. Counties will have to redraw their voting precinct maps. That then affects the maps for county commissioner precincts and justice precincts — which determine an area justices of the peace and constables represent.
In Bell County, there are four county commissioners, four constables, and six justices of the peace spread over four precincts.
“It has a domino effect all the way down,” Shine said.
Setting aside the upcoming redistricting process, Shine said the population growth relies heavily on a good economy.
“When I talk about things like (the North American Free Trade Agreement) and (the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), economic development jobs and all that kind of stuff, all these things filter into this,” Shine said of the demographic data he presented, adding it needs to be constantly examined and analyzed. “The real impact for our municipality because as we look at growth we’ve got to think about infrastructure, streets, roads, and sewer lines.”
If those key infrastructure needs are not planned out correctly, Shine said then an area would not be able to support the growth.
“And you’ll never catch up,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said.