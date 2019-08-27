The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is coming to Temple — and its bringing pizza.
The truck will be at Feed My Sheep, 115 W. Ave. G, at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.
Feed My Sheep, which provides lunch to the homeless and the hungry seven days a week, offers dinner on Thursday but it’s not particularly busy, so it’s extending an invitation to the community to come and enjoy pizza, said Gay Towell, Feed My Sheep case manager.
The Love Kitchen, which operates two trucks, travels across the United States 365 days a year to help those in need. These restaurants on wheels have served more than six million slices to more than three million people since it began operation on Feb. 14, 1986.
The Love Kitchen has been recognized for its charitable efforts as well, receiving The President’s Volunteer Action Award Citation from former U.S. Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton. The Reagan administration also awarded the Love Kitchen a Presidential Citation for Private Sector Initiatives. Additionally, the Love Kitchen has received a certificate of appreciation from Michigan and was recognized by the Detroit City Council for its efforts in the Gulf Coast region.