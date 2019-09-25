Bridging the Gap and United Way of Central Texas is hosting a distribution event to provide computers and internet to hundreds of low-income families in Temple and Belton.
Bridging the Gap is a nonprofit-led initiative of PCs for People and Mobile Beacon that helps community anchor institutions like housing authorities, schools, libraries, and nonprofits provide affordable computers and Educational Broadband Service internet to individuals and families below the 200 percent poverty level, a press release said.
The Bridging the Gap distribution event will be 9 a.m. Saturday , Sept. 28, at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Two hundred computers and mobile hotspots with three months of unlimited internet service will be distributed to selected low-income families and individuals from the Belton ISD and Temple ISD, the release said. Electronic Assistant Corp. will provide on-going computer support after the distribution event.
“The opportunities and access to technology that PCs for People and Mobile Beacon will provide to our students and their families are invaluable,” Belton ISD board of trustees President Sue M. Jordan said. “We are incredibly grateful for our long-time partnership with the United Way of Central Texas and appreciate them for being the powerful connector that brought us all together in support of our community.”
“Although we have been able to close the digital divide within our school buildings, it is still an obstacle for some of our students when they leave. Bridging the Gap is an initiative that helps support a seamless transition between school and home, which ultimately gives our students an equal advantage as a learner,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, said. “Further, this provides an opportunity for our committed parents to monitor their student’s success online.”
Those receiving the computers include students at Southwest Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School and Travis Science Academy.