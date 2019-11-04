BELTON — The Bell County commissioners Monday reignited a burn ban.
“Put it on,” Charlie Young, the Little River-Academy fire chief, said. “It’s dry out there.”
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed to place a new burning prohibition that will end 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
The most recent burn ban ended Oct. 15.
Commissioner Russell Schneider pushed for the burn ban. He chatted with Young, who also serves as the leader for the rural fire chiefs association in Bell County.
Fire departments, Schneider said, were mixed about placing a burn ban.
Young said there were two sizeable grass fires over the weekend in the county. He also described seeing cracks in the ground caused by the area’s dryness.
Schneider pointed out that conditions are not the same across Bell County.
“It is wetter as you go east,” he said.
Bell County registered an average of 598 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 462 and a maximum of 680 on the index.
“There is a chance of rain toward the end of the week,” Schneider said.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson reminded the Commissioners Court that Bell County Judge David Blackburn can temporarily take down the burn ban, if needed.
“Judge does have the authority to drop the ban … if we get rain so we don’t have to wait until (Tuesday’s) meeting,” Whitson said.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service show a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday night and a 70 percent chance of showers Thursday.
Bell County has seen an average of less than a quarter of an inch of rain in the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A drought continues to persist in Bell County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Western and northern areas of the county are experiencing a moderate drought while southeast Bell County is in a severe drought.
Currently, 111 counties in Texas have a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Most of Bell County’s neighbors do not have a burn ban in place — Williamson, Milam, Falls, McLennan, Coryell and Burnet counties. Lampasas County is under a burn ban.