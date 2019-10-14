BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Monday for residents of the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision after a water main break.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable course.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions concerning this matter may contact the Dog Ridge office at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.