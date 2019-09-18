An email offering a woman a chance to work from home allegedly led to her loss of $3,500.
A woman said Tuesday she got an email that said she had a chance to earn extra income, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday. The woman followed the email instructions and was told she was selected as a mystery shopper.
Several checks were sent to the woman, and she deposited them in her bank account, Weems said. The instructions told her to buy Best Buy gift cards. She did and gave the card numbers to a phone number she was given.
After noticing her checking account was negative, the woman contacted the bank and was told the checks she deposited were fraudulent, she said.
The case is active.