The state’s hot, dry conditions could make Saturday’s archery-only white-tailed deer season opener a challenge for bowhunters, yet those who know how to work the conditions can still find good hunting.
The archery-only season goes through Nov. 1. The general gun season opener will start Nov. 2.
“Although dry conditions should encourage deer to frequent feeders more consistently and more often, the hot temperatures may curtail movement during much of the day except for the periods around dawn and dusk,” Alan Cain, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department white-tailed deer program leader, said in a news release. “Until cooler temperatures arrive and deer movement picks up hunters may consider using game cameras to narrow down peak deer movement near their favorite hunting location and increase chances of success.”
Texas boasts a robust white-tailed deer population of about 5.3 million deer, which should contribute to hunter success this season.
“Hunters should expect an excellent deer season with above-average antler quality and fawn recruitment,” Cain said.
A special youth-only weekend season is set for Oct. 26-27. The general season runs through Jan. 5, 2020, in North Texas and Jan. 19, 2020, in South Texas. A late youth-only season is also slated for Jan. 6-19, 2020.
New this fall, hunters in parts of south-central Texas will be required to report all antlerless deer harvest in Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Waller, Washington, and Wilson. Counties also included in that change are Goliad, Jackson, Victoria, and Wharton counties north of U.S. Highway 59 and Comal, Hays, and Travis east of IH-35.
Any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, muzzleloader, and the 4 doe-days during the general season is required to be reported to the department within 24 hours of harvest using either the “My Texas Hunt Harvest” mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on TPWD’s My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.