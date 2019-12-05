BELTON — A 34-year-old Temple man was charged with claiming a lottery prize between $200 and $10,000 by fraud, a third-degree felony.
Arrested was Said Hniguira. His bond in the Bell County Jail was set at $10,000.
The Belton Police Department responded to a report of an employee theft of lottery tickets at a Nomad’s Convenience Store, 2502 Lake Road. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division led to Hniguira’s arrest, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Thursday.
An arrest affidavit gave more information about what allegedly happened.
Hniguira was a former employee at Nomad’s and was fired Sept. 21 for suspicion of theft. A criminal trespass warning was also issued against him.
He reportedly entered the store Oct. 10 after it closed and took money from a box, the affidavit said. Surveillance footage showed the owner closed the store and locked up. Nine minutes later, Hniguia used keys to open the door, shut down the store’s alarm and took money from a box.
The owner said between $700 and $1,000 was in the box.
Lottery tickets were taken but the exact amount is unknown.
It’s believed Hniguira copied the store’s key without permission.
The warrant for Hniguira’s arrest was issued Oct. 11 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Hniguira was arrested Wednesday at his Temple residence without incident.