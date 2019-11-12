BELTON — A 17-year veteran of the Belton Fire Department is temporarily taking its reigns.
Wesley Gilbreath, the assistant fire chief, will serve as the interim fire chief as the city searches for a replacement for Bruce Pritchard, who retired in late October after working nearly 30 years for Belton.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Gilbreath’s appointment. It was on the consent agenda — a list of items considered to be routine that can be considered in one action.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as interim fire chief,” Gilbreath, 37, said. “The department will continue to provide excellent service to our citizens, and the health and safety of firefighters will remain a top priority.”
Strategic Government Resources, a Keller-based recruitment firm, is conducting a national search for the city’s next fire chief. The cost of the search contract will not exceed $24,900.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said 39 people have applied for the job — which comes with a salary between $90,000 and $105,000.
The city is planning to select a new fire chief in late December, and have the new leader start sometime in February.
“Assistant Chief Gilbreath has the credentials to serve in this capacity, and I appreciate his willingness to do so on an interim basis,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “I anticipate the interim period to be up to three months long.”
Gilbreath, Listi said, is not applying for the chief position.
Gilbreath has served as assistant fire chief for three years, and was hired in July 2002. He has worked as a lieutenant and captain at the Belton Fire Department.
He has an associate’s degree in fire administration from Weatherford College, and he is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“Congratulations, chief,” Mayor Marion Grayson told Gilbreath.