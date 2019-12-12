All state driver’s license offices will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, and on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, Stephen Bell, program supervisor for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.
People renewing their licenses should have documents accepted as identity by the federal government including a birth certificate, the DPS website said. This is due to the REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, only state-issued driver licenses and identification cards that are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act will be accepted for official federal government purposes, such as entering secure federal buildings or boarding domestic flights, the website said.
Texas began issuing REAL ID compliant cards on Oct. 10, 2016, and these cards are marked with a gold circle with an inset star located in the upper right-hand corner.