Two local architectural and engineering firms announced that they would merge into one larger company.
MRB Group, which has offices in Temple, Austin and Waco, and BSP Engineers, with offices in Temple and Waco, said would merging into a new and bigger company that uses the MRB Group name.
MRB Group President Ryan Colvin said in the statement that with both companies working in the same fields he hoped to expand the amount of services available to their customers.
Despite the merger, the two firms have said the services that they provide to local entities will not be interrupted and will continue normally.
BSP said all 13 of the core staff will join MRB Group’s 80 workers.
“We are really excited to join with MRB Group,” Anthony Beach, a former partner at BSP Engineers, said in a statement. “We have established strong relationships with many communities, and they will continue to receive the same great service, from the same people they’ve come to know and trust.”