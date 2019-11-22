Residents of a Temple neighborhood lined local streets Friday afternoon to honor the widows of two Fort Hood soldiers killed Wednesday in Afghanistan .
The cold, gusty wind didn’t deter the solemn reception as more than 100 neighbors, community members, friends and family members came out and lined a large portion of Lake Pointe Drive in West Temple.
The talkative crowd abruptly quieted as the flashing lights of Temple Police vehicles appeared at the end of the street. All of the adults, teenagers and children held their hands over their hearts to honor and welcome home the wives of two soldiers who died in Afghanistan.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, both died after the helicopter they were in crashed while providing security for troops on the ground. Both soldiers — assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood — lived in the Lake Pointe subdivision.
“I’m super surprised at the number of people who have come out to hand out flags and show their support,” said resident Kristina Olzack. “It’s really nice to see.”
Community members started preparing early for the arrival of the two women by posting hundreds of American flags along the side of the road. Parents roamed the street with little wagons filled with flags as children of various ages ran back and forth sticking them into grass on both sides of the road.
Sara Allen, organizer of the event, said she knew she wanted to help show the community’s support in some way, but wanted it to be respectful of the wives’ privacy. She knew Fuchigami’s wife, McKenzie, and Knadle’s wife, Silkey.
“I wanted to involve as many people as we could so McKenzie and Silkey could feel the love of their community,” Allen said. “People want to contribute; they just don’t know how. I could not have done this without everybody.”
Military careers
Knadle entered active duty in April 2013 and, following his initial training, was assigned in April 2015 to 1-227th, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.
Knadle’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and Army Aviator Badge.
Fuchigami entered active duty in May 2017 and, following his initial training, was assigned in October 2018 to 1-227th, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.
Fuchigami’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and Army Aviator Badge.
Both soldiers deployed to Afghanistan in October, with about 40 others from their unit.
Knadle was a native of Wise County and grew up in Fort Worth, his father, Edward Knadle, told WFAA-TV.
Knadle earned a degree from Texas Wesleyan University and worked civilian jobs before he joined the armed forces when he was 27, the station reported.
“It’s a little older than most guys who go into that,” Edward Knadle told the Dallas-Fort Worth television station. “I think David really wanted to make a difference in the world, and he did by just being in the world.”
President Donald Trump traveled late Thursday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the return of the remains of Knadle and Fuchigami, according to the White House.
Showing support
Temple neighbors showed their support in many way, whether they knew the families or not. Many delivered food and supplies to the families.
Resident Luke Jageler, a veteran, said he didn’t know either of the two families, but he knew he wanted to come out and show his support.
Ryan Olzack, Kristina’s husband, said he knew both families by talking with them as he walked his dog Luna in the neighborhood. While he knew both of the soldiers who died, Olzack said he had known Knadle longer because they were part of the same church.
“Most of the times I would talk to Kirk and his wife, McKenzie, I would take my dog for a walk and we would swing by their house,” Olzack said. “That is why I brought (my dog) with me today; because half the time I was talking to them it was with the dog in their front yard.”
Kristina Olzack said neighbors have tried to provide what support they could while respecting the privacy of the families.
“I know both of the wives, but I have not seen either of them because we have been trying to respect their privacy,” Kristina said. “The last thing you want is people to bombard them.”
When the wives finally arrived back home, they were escorted back by several police vehicles and the large crowd had stretched out for almost half a mile on both sides of the road. All that could be heard was the fluttering of flags and the slow rolling of tires.
Some who were closer to the two families struggled to hold in their emotions as the procession passed. More hugs of comfort came.
As the various flags held by onlookers and scattered along the road were retrieved, it was clear these two soldiers will be remembered by a community that showed its love.