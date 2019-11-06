The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is set to honor our nation’s veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
The ceremony will take place under the covered area behind the emergency department.
Lolita Gilmore, U.S. Army retired master sergeant, will be the keynote speaker. She will share some of her personal story as a veteran and talk about the importance of Veterans Day.
Andrew Garcia, associate director at the Temple VA, will read the names of those veterans whose names were engraved on the granite memorial in 2019.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis will present a proclamation in honor of Veterans Day. Congressman John Carter, R-Round Rock, will be in attendance. LaToscha Sherman will sing the national anthem for the event. Guillermo Nieves, Jr. will perform Echo Taps. The American Legion Riders Post No. 55 will provide the honor guard and a 21-gun salute.
“We encourage veterans to wear their medals earned during military service at this and other Veterans Day ceremonies to kindle sparks of patriotism and express their pride of service,” the system said in a news release. “These medals may be worn on civilian clothing over the left breast.”
The event is free and open to the public. The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center is located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.