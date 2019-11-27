Students in the catechism and religion classes at St. Stephen Catholic Church came up with a plan this year to benefit St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and the people they serve.
The group had determined they wanted to hold a food drive, and with some research, they learned that St. Vincent de Paul in Temple served a lot of people through its food bank and helped out the homeless by giving them jobs.
Some of the students, parents and the pastor dropped off the donation at St. Vincent de Paul Monday evening totaling $228.49 and 998.5 pounds of food.
In a two-week period the students put out baskets for collected food in the church and individual students collected items at their schools.
Boxes were put out in Salado, Holland and Jarrell schools.
“The kids wanted to make it a community project, rather than limiting it to the church,” Debra Faulkner said.
Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Salado gave the OK for teens to set up a table from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a Saturday as they pursued donations.
Some people donated cash and the students held a competition to see who could buy the most food for $20.
The initiative enabled the students to learn some life lessons earlier than some.
Andrew Young, a seventh-grader at Salado Junior High, said helping others helped him feel better about himself.
“My Thanksgiving is going to be so much better knowing that I helped someone else,” Young said.
Allison Alcozar, eighth-grader, said she had wanted to get more involved in the community and this project was a step in that effort.
“It’s interesting on how you can play a big role wherever you live,” she said.
Though it may seem insignificant, giving two cans of food to someone who has none is important, Isabella Dworaczyk, Salado Junior High student, said.
The Rev. Jude Uche, pastor at St. Stephen, said when he first heard that there were people going hungry in the United States he thought it was a lie but he quickly learned the truth.
It’s one thing to preach about something and another to encounter it, Uche said.
“I am so proud that these kids were able to experience that,” he said.
Jesus says to feed the hungry and by taking action to actually do something for the hungry who live among us, the story resonates, Faulkner said.
“They are learning how to act like Jesus,” she said. “It’s not about sitting in the classroom, but to discover how to live the life of Jesus. It takes a lot of work.”
Caitlyn West, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store assistant director, said she was particularly touched that it was the students’ idea to hold a food collection for the pantry.
As a thank you to the students, West asked the students to pick out an item in the store as a gift.