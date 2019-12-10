Just like those buildings in the older neighborhoods of Temple, buildings owned by the city are now in need of some touchups and fixes.
During its past two meetings, the Temple City Council has approved the funding of four ordinances that would improve the aging infrastructure of some city buildings. These improvements include the replacement of two roofs and the refurbishment of elevators in two city buildings.
The two buildings set to receive new roofs, approved at the Dec. 5 meeting, are the Jamie Hager Clements Complex, 401 N. Third St., and the Old Central Fire Station, 505 N. Third St., which houses American Medical Response. Both roofs were found to be in need of replacement by the city after constant leaks were reported.
The reroofing of the two buildings will cost a combined total of over $139,000 while the elevators will cost about $345,000.
Work on the Clements Complex will cost over $60,400, while the roof on the old fire station will cost $78,777.
“These roofs have extended their useful life,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The replacements are needed to offset ongoing maintenance issues.”
Due to aging, the two elevator systems in the Temple Public Library lobby, as well as the single elevator in City Hall, will need to be refurbished. The new elevators will notify city staff through text if there are any interruptions or problems with the elevators.
“The current lobby elevators in the library are approximately 20 years old, and the current components of the City Hall elevator are over 40 years old,” Simmons said. “We feel these entire elevator systems are in need of replacement and modernization to make them more reliable for our residents and employees who visit these buildings on a regular basis.”
The refurbishment of library’s elevators is estimated to take about 10 weeks and cost more than $238,800. The City Hall’s elevator will take about four weeks and cost more than $106,000. Work at City Hall is scheduled for March 2020, while the work at the library will start in September.
City officials say they are starting these purchases now because the prices of the elevators are set to go up in the New Year.