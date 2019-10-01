KILLEEN — U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, will honor 11 Central Texas veterans during the fifth annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
This ceremony at Warrior Hall, 1001 Leadership Place, recognizes District 31 veterans nominated for their selfless service to the Central Texas community and our country.
2019 Congressional Veteran Commendation Recipients are:
• Spc. 5 Walter Brown, U.S. Army (Retired) – Killeen
• Capt. Tony Dale, U.S. Army - Cedar Park
• Sgt. Daniel Elswick, U.S. Army Airborne – Georgetown
• Sgt. K.C. Hawkins, U.S. Army – Temple
• Lt. Col. Edward LeBlanc, U.S. Army Reserves (Retired)- Round Rock
• Airman 1st Class John T. Potts, Jr., U.S. Air Force – Temple
• Col. Hugh D. Shine, U.S. Army (Retired) – Temple
• Lt. Col. William Simmons, U.S. Army (Retired) – Round Rock
• Col. Anthony J. Skubi III, U.S. Army (Retired) – Georgetown
• Master Sgt. John M.Sykes, Jr., U.S. Army (Retired) – Belton
• Maj. Harlan E. ‘Rip’ VanWinkle, U.S. Army Special Forces (Retired) – Salado