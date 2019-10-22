BELTON — A boil water notice was issued Tuesday for residents of Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision.
The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued the notice after a water line break on Pecan Drive.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
A rescind notice will be issued when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533 or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.