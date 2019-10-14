BELTON — The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will celebrate its 100th Halloween Carnival on Saturday.
The public is invited to the event, scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Armstrong Community Center, 7800 Armstrong Road in the Belton area.
The carnival will feature games for children, an old-fashioned cake walk, quilt raffle, bingo, auction and more. Food, including barbecue sandwiches, nachos, sausage wraps and treats, will be available for purchase.
The center is housed at the former Armstrong School, which operated from 1915 to 1958. The old schoolhouse taught students in first through 11th grades. The bottom floor of the red brick building was for the lower grades, and the second floor was for the higher grades, former students previously told the Telegram. The building had wood burning stoves until electricity was installed in 1944.
Association treasurer E.R. King Jr. and other past students “fondly remember attending school there and even watering their horses during recess breaks,” a news release said.
Proceeds from the carnival will go towards funding the upkeep and improvement of the historic school building.
The association maintains the building and rents it for special occasions. The community holds an ice cream social every summer. In addition to the Halloween event, there is also a holiday supper for Christmas, Clint Young, president of the Armstrong Community Improvement Association, told the Telegram.
The center’s association meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.