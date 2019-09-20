Prisoners of war are recognized each year on Sept. 20.
On Friday, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System gathered together a few of the POWs it serves to honor them.
A proclamation from President Donald Trump, which was read at the event, stated that “as a nation, we must never forget or take for granted the traumatic ordeals of our former POWs. With honor and valor, they served to keep our country safe, and they stayed the course — despite conditions that were often harsh and agonizing.”
Sisters Elizabeth Rypl of Fayetteville, Texas, and Roberta Michalsky of Austin, came to honor their father, Eugene Michalsky, a POW during the Korean War.
Eugene Michalsky was supposed to attend, but at the last moment decided he couldn’t.
“He gets very emotional about the war and he started to cry,” Roberta Michalsky said.
His reaction is the total opposite of how he normally is, she said. Eugene Michalsky, an Army veteran, speaks little about the war and never about his time as a POW, his daughters said.
Michalsky was in Korea for about two years and was a POW for a month.
Roberta Michalsky said she was about 10 when she saw an article her mother had about her father being drafted.
Eugene Michalsky spent some of his time in Korea guarding Korean POWs.
The daughters understand and are proud of their father’s service overseas.
“You’re signing your name to a document that indicates you want to serve and are willing to die for your country in the process,” Roberta Michalsky said.
“I’m proud of him,” Rypl said. “It hurts because I know something is heavy on his heart.”
Eugene Michalsky began his career as a butcher in Houston, but got out of the city as quickly as he could, according to his daughters. He was able to buy the meat cutter equipment for his own shop when a store went out of business in Houston. He brought the equipment to Fayetteville, constructed a building and went into the butchering business for 40 years.
“He even has all of his own fingers,” Roberta Michalsky said.
Rypl said she’s going to tell her father that he missed out on a terrific event.
“He’ll just have to wait another 365 days until he can attend next year,” she said.
Michael Kiefer, director of the Central Texas Veterans Care System, told the group it was an honor to pay respect to POWs and those who remain missing.
“Each September we’re given a chance to pause and remember the thousands like you who endured the captivity at the hands of our enemies for the sake of defending our freedom for our great nation and really the world,” Kiefer said. “I think the world today would be a different place and we’d be speaking a different language if the courage of the young men and women across our nation didn’t stand up and be counted for and took that courage to the battlefield.”
That courage inspires young people today to join the armed forces and face the enemies around the globe, he said.
“You are an inspiration to them, you are a living legacy to the nation,” Kiefer said.
Leo Perkins of Lampasas served in the Army Air Corps in a B17 Bomber. Perkins served from 1941 to 1945.
Perkins was happy to talk about his time in the Army Air Corps, but warned the story has tendency to change. At age 101, that’s allowed.
“I think I was shot down on the 15th mission,” Perkins said.
The plane was shot down over Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Perkins ended up in Stalag 17B in Krems, Austria, where he spent 18 months.
“There were Russian POWs across the fence, but they had to work and we didn’t,” he said.
Perkins was accompanied to the luncheon by his wife of 74 years, Lillian, and his son, Bob.
Perkins met Lillian before he went off to war and he looked her up when he returned. She was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.
He became a student at Sul Ross and became a vocational education teacher.
Other veterans honored Friday were: Jennings Paschal, World War II Army surgeon; and Paul Shealy, World War II Navy.