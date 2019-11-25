BELTON — Bell County collected a record amount of child safety fees in 2019, according to the Tax Assessor-Collector’s office.
The county collected $435,636 in the 2019 fiscal year — which ended Sept. 30. The fee is $1.50, and is charged on every vehicle registration. The county collected $427,894.50 last year.
“The (fiscal year) 2019 amount is the largest amount collected since Bell County started this program, and is $7,741.50 more than (fiscal year) 2018,” Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “It’s the result of registering 290,424 vehicles in Bell County during the fiscal year.”
The fee money will be divided among 12 cities here.
“This is divided amongst the cities based on the 2010 Census,” Luedeke said.
Killeen — the largest city in Bell County — will receive the largest chunk of change. It will receive a check for $161,651.50.
Temple will get the second largest piece: $83,550.63.
Harker Heights will get check for $33,757.43, and Belton will receive $23,014.65.
The remaining eight cities will get between $5,371.39 and $1,411.46.
The remaining $67,358.04 from unincorporated areas will go into Bell County’s general fund.
Cities that receive child safety fee checks are required to use the funds on crossing guard programs, sidewalks or other child-focused initiatives. Most cities in Bell County tend to turn the money over to their school district.
The county’s use of the funds is not restricted in the same way, Bell County Auditor Tina Entrop said.
SAFETY FEE DISTRIBUTION
Bell County cities will divide $435,636 collected from child safety fees assessed on vehicle registrations in the 2019 fiscal year. Here’s what each city will receive:
Killeen - $161,651.45
Temple - $83,550.63
Bell County - $67,358.04
Harker Heights - $33,757.43
Belton - $23,014.65
Morgan’s Point Resort - $5,253.77
Salado - $2,705.30
Little River-Academy - $2,470.06
Bartlett - $2,038.78
Troy - $1,960.36
Holland - $1,411.46