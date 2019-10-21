BELTON — Bell County Medical Society will be giving free flu shots at the Body of Christ Medical Clinic.
The shots will be given from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the clinic at 2210-B Holland Road.
“The past two flu seasons have been particularly noteworthy, and we may be headed into another similar one,” TMA Foundation President Dr. Susan Pike said in a news release. “So we want to help Texans get vaccinated now to stay healthy throughout the flu season.”
The most recent flu season lasted 21 weeks — the longest of any flu season this past decade, according to the Texas Medical Association — and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ records indicate that flu assisted in the deaths of about 12,000 Texans just two seasons ago.
Texas Medical Association’s Be Wise – Immunize program is sponsoring the event. More than $30,000 was awarded in grants to physicians, Texas Medical Association Alliance volunteers and medical student chapters to provide uninsured and underinsured individuals with free flu shots across the state.
The Be Wise – Immunize Local Impact Grants program was established in 2012 to fund free vaccinations at special events and clinics. Members have historically partnered with local organizations to ensure residents who require assistance are reached.
TMA has awarded 120 Local Impact Grants — totaling nearly $240,000 — during the past six years. The funds helped members administer more than 13,500 vaccinations statewide.
“Our grant funding will help Texans get vaccinated to avoid flu, missed work, and possible hospitalization or even death,” Dr. Pike said.