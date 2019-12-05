It’s been a while since Children’s Advocacy Center has had an open house and that’s going to change next Thursday.
This is the 20th year of hope and healing for an agency that serves as a safe place for Child Protective Services and law enforcement representatives to investigate abuse allegations regarding the most vulnerable members of the community.
The open house, planned for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 402 N. Main St. in Belton, will be an opportunity to celebrate the annual Blue Envelope Campaign, executive director Michelle Carter said.
“We’ve been doing the Blue Envelope Campaign for about eight years,” Carter said.
The center plans special events to promote the campaign, including the designer bag bingo held in November at tWildflower Country Club.
The advocacy center has to raise between 40 to 45 percent of its budget from community support. Funding from the Blue Envelope Campaign goes to general operations, staff and direct service, Carter said.
In fiscal year 2019, the center served 949 children, she said. The mental health services program provided help to 171 children and family members. The family advocacy program served 758 families.
“We provided 4,346 services,” she said.
The center doesn’t have the capabilities to follow a family long term, but often has families in its programs over a year.
Success can be determined through family referrals and assistance sought, Carter said. In the mental health program, accomplishments are tracked by comparing the trauma symptoms at the start and at the end of therapy.
“We see about an 86 percent success rate,” she said. “Which means significant trauma symptoms have been alleviated.”
The advocacy center works closely with law enforcement and CPS and is also looking at those agencies’ outcomes, Carter said.
Most clients of the advocacy center have both an open CPS investigation and a law enforcement investigation.
“Last year, 69 percent of the cases involved sexual abuse,” Carter said.
Most of the cases involve severe physical or sexual abuse, or witnessing a violent crime. There are 71 children’s advocacy centers in Texas and every CAC will serve a child and family who have been seen by any other CAC, she said. For information, visit www.cacct.com.