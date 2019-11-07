A longtime Killeen official was named Thursday evening as Temple’s new city attorney.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve the appointment of Kathryn Davis to lead the office responsible for handling legal matters and open records requests. Davis will be taking over the position from acting city attorney Kayla Landeros, who has taken a job in the private sector.
Davis, who currently serves as the Killeen city attorney, will officially start her time in Temple on Monday, Dec. 9.
The members of the Temple City Council were in charge of the search and appointment of the new city attorney. Council members said some of the attributes they were looking for most in their new city attorney were prior experience and a commitment to longevity in the position.
“I was mostly looking out for someone who had longevity in the seat,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said. “She has been a city attorney for a long time, and in the city of Temple right now, we need to be sure the person can take the baton and run with it.”
Davis had previously worked in the city of Killeen City Attorney’s office for 24 years, and has served as the city attorney there since 2003.
In Killeen Davis was the second highest paid city employee with an annual salary of $160,865. In her new position in Temple, the City Council has set Davis’s salary at $190,008.
Landeros said she was happy about the city’s move to hire Davis. She also said that in the world of municipal lawyers, Davis was respected.
After the meeting, Davis said that she was excited about getting confirmed by the city for this new position and how she was ready to get to work. She also emphasized that she felt there weren’t many differences between what Killeen and Temple were doing and that she felt comfortable in her transition.
“I am really excited and appreciative of the opportunity to be the Temple city attorney,” Davis said. “There is just so much positive growth happening, and I am just so happy to be a part of it. All cities in Texas go through the same issues and have a lot of similar experiences, so I am ready to apply some of the experience I have had right here in Temple”