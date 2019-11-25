KILLEEN — Under the warm Monday afternoon sun, dozens of soldiers and residents came together to provide a holiday meal for 1,000 local military families.
At the Food Care Center in Killeen was a long line of cars and trucks belonging to soldiers and civilians who work with either the Fort Hood’s Chaplains office or the Command Finance Specialists offices to transport hundreds of pounds of food back to Fort Hood.
The food will give soldiers from at least 40 military units and their loved ones a hot Thanksgiving meal: a 12- to 14-pound turkey with “all the fixins.”
Raymond L. Cockrell, the center’s executive director, said the collaborative effort has been going on for more than 30 years.
“I was born and raised in the community so it’s a blessing for me and an honor for me to serve the community,” Cockrell said.
He added that First National Bank was a major contributor this year. The bank donated $5,000, said Amanda Sequeira, the bank’s vice president of community engagement. Some of the bank’s employees were on hand Monday to volunteer.
“We’ve been working with the Food Care Center for a number of years on different initiatives,” Sequeria said.
During the distribution on Monday, smiles were all around as the soldiers and civilian volunteers gathered food from the pallets and into various vehicles.
Sgt. 1st Class Stacey Adams, a command financial specialist, said there was no qualifications for the families to receive the food.
“Any soldier that came in and needed assistance or help, that’s what we did,” Adams said.