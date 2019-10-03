More homes are expected to be built on the city’s south side after the Temple City Council unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve the first reading of an ordinance that rezones the newly annexed land.
Developers plan to build single family homes on 114 acres near the intersection of Barnhardt Road and Old State Highway 95, while also leaving space for a new middle school and elementary campuses. The 137-acre tract was voluntarily annexed in July.
The development will also include 21 acres for general retail uses and two acres for planned development general retail, according to a city staff report. The land was previously zoned for rural and agricultural uses.
Temple City Councilwoman Susan Long said that she sees the development in south Temple as a good thing, with the addition of new houses and the proposed schools.
“People are generally pleased to see more people coming because that means more tax base for the city,” Long said. “People are concerned about more houses, more houses and more drainage issues and that sort of thing. The most important thing you can do is make sure you have the infrastructure in place so you have a seamless transition.”
The development will include a miniature storage warehouse on two acres rezoned as planned development general retail.
The land also leaves room for the extension of East Blackland Road, which intersects with the property from its western side.
A second reading for the rezoning of the land will be held at 5 p.m. during the Oct. 17 City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.