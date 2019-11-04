Central Texas voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for 10 proposed constitutional amendments.
Voters in Bell County will be able to vote at their local precincts, which will be divided up between 23 polling locations. All polling places will be open for from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
In northern Bell County, voters will decide on Moody Independent School District school board seats.
Those voting in the Moody ISD election will be able to choose from four candidates for three at-large school board seats.
Incumbent Misty Cummings Smith seeks reelection as well as candidates Justin Foster, Lacey Flynn and Shanna Denson. Each seat will have three-year terms.
Proposed amendments
There are a total of 10 constitutional amendments that voters will have a say on this year. They include proposals to ban the implementation of a state income tax and the creation of an infrastructure fun to help with floods.
Proposition one would amend the constitution to allow municipal judges to hold more than one office as a judge at the same time.
Proposition two would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds for water and wastewater projects in areas of low income.
Proposition three would allow the state Legislature to create property tax exemptions for those in governor-declared disaster areas.
Proposition four would stop the state from enacting a personal income tax, without first receiving two-thirds of the house and senate approval and a majority of Texas voters.
Proposition five would earmark all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax towards the state parks and wildlife department.
Proposition six increases the amount of bonds the state can issue on behalf of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, to $6 billion.
Proposition seven doubles the amount of money some state entities can give to the Available School Fund each year, which provides classroom materials and funding for state schools.
Proposition eight would create a flood infrastructure fund that can be used in case of a disaster.
Proposition nine would allow for the creating of a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories.
Proposition 10 would allow former handlers or caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee.
Voting guidelines
Those hoping to vote should be sure to bring one of seven approved forms of identification, these include a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
Those who don’t have one of these forms of identification can still vote if they fill out a “reasonable impediment” form that is available at the polling locations that states you were not able to get one of these IDs.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters who plan on using the form will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.